Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Medway

Go
Medway restaurants
Toast

Medway restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Consumer pic

 

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Restaurant 45 image

SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries (Side)$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)$6.99
More about Restaurant 45

Browse other tasty dishes in Medway

Lobsters

Bread Pudding

Risotto

Fish Tacos

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Clam Chowder

Scallops

Map

More near Medway to explore

Foxboro

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Walpole

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Medfield

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (511 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston