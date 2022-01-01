Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Medway
/
Medway
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Medway restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
Avg 4.7
(1748 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries (Side)
$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
$6.99
More about Restaurant 45
Browse other tasty dishes in Medway
Lobsters
Bread Pudding
Risotto
Fish Tacos
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Clam Chowder
Scallops
More near Medway to explore
Foxboro
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Natick
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Franklin
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Walpole
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Medfield
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(511 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(81 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(342 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston