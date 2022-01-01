Tacos in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve tacos
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy haddock filets with a crunchy vegetable slaw, Pico de Gallo, black beans, and corn topped with Baja sauce on soft tortillas
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Fish Taco Dinner
|$20.99
Lightly battered deep-fried haddock with arugula, pickled onions, cilantro lime slaw and a roasted corn, tomato, and black bean salsa finished with chipotle aioli on 3 warm flour tortillas served with rice pilaf. This cannot be made Gluten Free.