Tacos in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve tacos

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Crispy haddock filets with a crunchy vegetable slaw, Pico de Gallo, black beans, and corn topped with Baja sauce on soft tortillas
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Dinner$20.99
Lightly battered deep-fried haddock with arugula, pickled onions, cilantro lime slaw and a roasted corn, tomato, and black bean salsa finished with chipotle aioli on 3 warm flour tortillas served with rice pilaf. This cannot be made Gluten Free.
More about Restaurant 45

