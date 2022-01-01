Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Medway

Medway restaurants
Medway restaurants that serve pies

Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House

116 Main Street, Medway

TakeoutDelivery
Classic Shepherd's Pie$17.00
Our family recipe – ground beef and vegetables simmered in an aromatic beef broth topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
SEAFOOD

Restaurant 45

45 Milford Street, Medway

Avg 4.7 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Ice Cream Pie - Coconut Cheesecake Brownie$8.99
Oreo cookie crust, homemade fudge bottom, coconut cheesecake ice cream with a coconut macaroon swirl, brownie pieces and chocolate chips topped with crushed Oreo cookies, semi-sweet chocolate morsels and chocolate sprinkles
Peanut Butter Pie$8.99
RICH PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE OVER AN OREO COOKIE CRUST
