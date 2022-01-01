Pies in Medway
Medway restaurants that serve pies
More about Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
Mickey Cassidy's Irish Restaurant and Public House
116 Main Street, Medway
|Classic Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
Our family recipe – ground beef and vegetables simmered in an aromatic beef broth topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
More about Restaurant 45
SEAFOOD
Restaurant 45
45 Milford Street, Medway
|Ice Cream Pie - Coconut Cheesecake Brownie
|$8.99
Oreo cookie crust, homemade fudge bottom, coconut cheesecake ice cream with a coconut macaroon swirl, brownie pieces and chocolate chips topped with crushed Oreo cookies, semi-sweet chocolate morsels and chocolate sprinkles
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.99
RICH PEANUT BUTTER AND CHOCOLATE OVER AN OREO COOKIE CRUST