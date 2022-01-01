Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken salad

Long Doggers image

 

Long Doggers

4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
More about Long Doggers
Item pic

 

Bagel 13

1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Meal$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
Chicken Salad$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
Berry Fresh Chicken Salad$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing
More about Bagel 13

