Chicken salad in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve chicken salad
Long Doggers
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy fried all-white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese and shredded cheddar.
Long Doggers
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
Bagel 13
1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne
|Chicken Salad Meal
|$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
|Chicken Salad
|$6.79
House-Made chicken salad with leaf lettuce & tomato on your choice of toasted bagel
|Berry Fresh Chicken Salad
|$8.29
House-Made chicken salad, leaf lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, strawberries & candied pecans with our House-Made Strawberry poppy dressing