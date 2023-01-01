Egg sandwiches in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Long Doggers - Palm Bay
Long Doggers - Palm Bay
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$3.99
Old school style; choice of meat and a hard fried egg with sliced cheddar on a toasted kaiser roll.
More about Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd
Long Doggers - Melbourne Post Rd
2870 Post Rd, Melbourne
|Fried Egg BLT
|$6.79
Grilled sourdough filled with applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, crisp lettuce and 2 fried eggs.
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$3.99
