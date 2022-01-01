Quesadillas in Melbourne
Melbourne restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Hemingway's Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Hemingway's Tavern
1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.00
Choice of chicken or cheese.
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne
|Mediterranean Quesadilla
|$9.95
with Spiro's Famous Gyro, Chicken or Vegetarian. A delicious blend of imported feta jack & cheddar cheeses, pepperoncinis and tomatoes, smothered between two fresh grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and Greek yogurt tzatziki.
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's
3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)