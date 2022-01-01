Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Melbourne

Melbourne restaurants
Melbourne restaurants that serve quesadillas

Hemingway's Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Hemingway's Tavern

1800 W Hibiscus #115, Melbourne

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
Choice of chicken or cheese.
More about Hemingway's Tavern
Main pic

 

Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne

225 Palm Bay Rd NE Suite 172, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Quesadilla$9.95
with Spiro's Famous Gyro, Chicken or Vegetarian. A delicious blend of imported feta jack & cheddar cheeses, pepperoncinis and tomatoes, smothered between two fresh grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and Greek yogurt tzatziki.
More about Spiro's Kouzina - Melbourne
Steak Quesadilla image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

3030 Lake Washington Road, Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Chicken Quesadilla$8.89
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Bagel 13 image

 

Bagel 13

1301 South Babcock St., Melbourne

No reviews yet
Takeout
TikTok Quesadilla$5.00
More about Bagel 13

