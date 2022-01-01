Antipasto salad in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Rocky's Got Pizza
Rocky's Got Pizza
4984 S Power Rd #103, Mesa
|Left Hook/ Large Pizza, Moz Sticks, Antipasto Salad
|$30.00
Large 1 topping pie, cheese curds, mixed antipasto
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Antipasto Salad Large
|$14.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
|Gluten Free Antipasto Salad Large
|$14.99
Salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncinis. Served with Italian dressing on the side.