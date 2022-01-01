Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Metuchen

Metuchen restaurants that serve calamari

Fire & Flavor image

 

Fire & Flavor

640 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$13.50
calamari rings breaded and fried
Grilled Calamari$19.25
More about Fire & Flavor
Item pic

 

East Hana at Metuchen

656-660 Middlesex Ave, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$7.50
More about East Hana at Metuchen

