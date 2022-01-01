Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Midlothian
/
Midlothian
/
Edamame
Midlothian restaurants that serve edamame
Sushi-0
1228 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.50
Seasoned with sea salt
More about Sushi-0
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Wild Ginger
3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian
Avg 4.7
(2145 reviews)
Edamame
$6.00
Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
More about Wild Ginger
