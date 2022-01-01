Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Midlothian

Go
Midlothian restaurants
Toast

Midlothian restaurants that serve edamame

Main pic

 

Sushi-0

1228 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$4.50
Seasoned with sea salt
More about Sushi-0
Wild Ginger image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
More about Wild Ginger

