Carrot cake in Midlothian

Midlothian restaurants
Midlothian restaurants that serve carrot cake

NAPA Kitchen and Wine

15825 WC Main Street, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mile 1/2 High Carrot Cake$17.00
More about NAPA Kitchen and Wine
River City Chocolate

3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian

Avg 5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mom's Classic Carrot Cake$6.95
**THIS ITEM IS NOT AVAILABLE BEFORE 4/16**
A recipe passed down through generations. This moist carrot cake is layered and enrobed in vanilla buttercream, sides finished with toasted walnuts and topped with hand poured chocolate carrot.
**PLEASE ALLOW 2-3 DAY LEAD TIME FOR WHOLE CAKES**
More about River City Chocolate
PIZZA

Sergio's Pizzeria

4824 Market Square Ln, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Sergio's Pizzeria
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian

3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOM'S CAKE- GF CARROT CAKE w/ WALNUTS$8.00
More about Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ginger

3734 Winterfield Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.7 (2145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Wild Ginger
PIZZA • GRILL

Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

6737 Lake Harbour Dr, Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
CARROT CAKE$5.25
More about Vinny's Italian Grill Midlothian

