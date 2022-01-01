Ice cream sandwiches in Midlothian
Midlothian restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
River City Chocolate
3930 Castle Rock Rd, Midlothian
|Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
|$6.95
Two of our delicious fresh made cookies sandwiched with a large scoop of ice cream.
Toast New American Gastropub - Midlothian
3730 Winterfield Road, Midlothian
|Fat Banana - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.50
BROWN SUGAR COOKIES, RASPBERRY ICE CREAM, WHITE CHOCOLATE CHUNKS
|Peach Donut - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.50
|Classic - Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
|$5.50
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE COOKIE, VANILLA ICE CREAM
Tazza Kitchen
1244 Alverser Plaza, Midlothian
|Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.00
local, rotating flavors