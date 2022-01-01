Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Mill Valley

Mill Valley restaurants
Toast

Mill Valley restaurants that serve chicken soup

The Cantina image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Cantina

651 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (787 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWL$9.95
Chunky chicken in a light broth with salsa fresca, avocado, cilantro and cheese.
More about The Cantina
Good Earth Natural Foods image

SOUPS

Good Earth Natural Foods

201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$5.49
Chicken*, Good Earth Chicken Stock( filtered water, chicken bones*, celery*, onions*, parsley*), Carrots*, Sunflower Oil*, Thyme*, Marjoram*, Black Pepper*, Unrefined Salt
More about Good Earth Natural Foods
Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria image

FRENCH FRIES

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

382 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 4 (1277 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
More about Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

