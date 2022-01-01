Chicken soup in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve chicken soup
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Cantina
651 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP BOWL
|$9.95
Chunky chicken in a light broth with salsa fresca, avocado, cilantro and cheese.
SOUPS
Good Earth Natural Foods
201 Flamingo Rd, Mill Valley
|Chicken Soup
|$5.49
Chicken*, Good Earth Chicken Stock( filtered water, chicken bones*, celery*, onions*, parsley*), Carrots*, Sunflower Oil*, Thyme*, Marjoram*, Black Pepper*, Unrefined Salt