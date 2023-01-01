Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cinnamon rolls in
Mill Valley
/
Mill Valley
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Mill Valley restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley
No reviews yet
Cinnamon roll
$5.25
More about Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley
Shoreline Coffee Shop
221 Shoreline Hwy, Mill Valley
Avg 4.3
(655 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
More about Shoreline Coffee Shop
