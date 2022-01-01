Curry in Mill Valley
Mill Valley restaurants that serve curry
More about Boo Koo
SALADS
Boo Koo
25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley
|Jake's Bowl
|$8.95
Natural Teriyaki Chicken, noodles or rice, and mango.
|Red Rooster Bento Box
|$8.96
Natural chicken or nuggets, mandarin orange or teriyaki dipping sauce, noodles or rice, fruit and vegetable of the day, and a sweet treat.
|Chicken Pho
|$10.95
Our 14 ingredients and 6 hours of cooking time makes the basis of our bone broth. We than add natural chicken, Napa cabbage, wide rice noodles, bean sprouts, Thai basil, chilies, and fresh limes.
More about Cafe del Soul
SMOOTHIES
Cafe del Soul
247 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley
|Southwestern Salad...
|$10.45
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Chipotle Sungoddess...
|$11.91
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.
|Yummy Tummy Wrap...
|$7.64
Due to the seasonally high price of Avocado there will be a temporary $0.35 price increase for this item.