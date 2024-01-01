Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve carrot cake

Abby Park image

 

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$10.00
walnuts, cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Abby Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carrot Cake with Brown Butter Frosting$5.50
*contains pecans*
individual brown butter carrot cake, warming spices, piped with brown butter cream cheese frosting
More about Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills

