Carrot cake in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Abby Park
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Carrot Cake
|$10.00
walnuts, cream cheese frosting, caramel sauce, whipped cream
More about Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye / S&R Bakery - Milton, Lower Mills
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Carrot Cake with Brown Butter Frosting
|$5.50
*contains pecans*
individual brown butter carrot cake, warming spices, piped with brown butter cream cheese frosting