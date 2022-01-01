Cookies in Milton
More about Steel & Rye
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|6-pack Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$15.00
6 of our most popular cookie! chocolate chip cookies with spelt flour
|Double Chocolate Cookie
|$3.75
66% valrhona and 60% callebaut chocolate chips are in this decadent, fudgey cookie
|Chocolate-Dipped Salted Caramel Shortbread Sandwich Cookie
|$3.00
salted caramel sandwiched between two shortbread cookies, dipped in chocolate with a sprinkling of flaked salt
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$2.45
butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla, chocolate chunks
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough
|$9.99
Refrigerated (24 oz.) Ready to Bake
all purpose, unbleached, unbromated flour, butter, brown & granulated sugar, eggs, semi sweet chocolate, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt & pure vanilla extract
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (uncooked)
|$13.50
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie batter balled up and ready for you to cook and enjoy fresh from the oven
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 4 - 6)
|$13.50
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies