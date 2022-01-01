Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve cookies

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
6-pack Spelt Chocolate Chip Cookies$15.00
6 of our most popular cookie! chocolate chip cookies with spelt flour
Double Chocolate Cookie$3.75
66% valrhona and 60% callebaut chocolate chips are in this decadent, fudgey cookie
Chocolate-Dipped Salted Caramel Shortbread Sandwich Cookie$3.00
salted caramel sandwiched between two shortbread cookies, dipped in chocolate with a sprinkling of flaked salt
the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.45
butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla, chocolate chunks
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough$9.99
Refrigerated (24 oz.) Ready to Bake
all purpose, unbleached, unbromated flour, butter, brown & granulated sugar, eggs, semi sweet chocolate, baking powder, baking soda, kosher salt & pure vanilla extract
Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookies (uncooked)$13.50
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie batter balled up and ready for you to cook and enjoy fresh from the oven
Chocolate Chip Cookies (serves 4 - 6)$13.50
Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies
Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Sugar Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.75
