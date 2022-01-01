Chicken sandwiches in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Panko Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy chicken, gouda, ham, onion rings, spinach, raspberry dijon aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
house pickles, kimchi, mayo
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
(w/o nuts)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Newcomb Farms Restaurant
1139 Randolph Ave, Milton
|Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.00
Honey Dijon or Original on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and French fries