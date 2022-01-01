Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Abby Park image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Panko Chicken Sandwich$16.00
crispy chicken, gouda, ham, onion rings, spinach, raspberry dijon aioli
More about Abby Park
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
house pickles, kimchi, mayo
More about Steel & Rye
Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
(w/o nuts)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Charbroiled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.00
Honey Dijon or Original on a roll with lettuce, tomato, and French fries
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.00
brioche bun, provolone, tomato sauce
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
GF Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion, dijon aioli
More about Novara

