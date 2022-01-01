Margherita pizza in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve margherita pizza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
san marzano tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil.
Novara
556 Adams Street, Milton
|GF Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
GF dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil