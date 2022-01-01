Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
16oz Chicken Salad$12.99
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and tarragon
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
(w/o nuts)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Item pic

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad with Dried Cran & Walnuts (GF)
Chicken Spinach Salad with Feta and Chopped Almonds$12.95
All natural chicken with dried cranberries, almonds, and feta cheese over a bed of baby spinach.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Newcomb Farms Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and croutons with Caesar Dressing. Served with rollup bread
Greek Salad with Chicken$14.00
Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread
Charbroiled Chicken Salad$11.00
A sensational mixture of fresh greens, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with sliced charbroiled chicken breast and rollup bread
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
Item pic

 

Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken House Salad$13.95
baby greens, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, carrot, black olive & house dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$13.95
baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing
More about Revive & Co (Milton)

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Lobsters

Fish And Chips

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Egg Benedict

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston