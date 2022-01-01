Chicken salad in Milton
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|16oz Chicken Salad
|$12.99
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and tarragon
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
All white meat chicken mixed with house-made lemon mayo, celery and topped with leafy greens. Available on your choice of bread or as a salad.
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Chicken Salad with Dried Cran & Walnuts (GF)
|Chicken Spinach Salad with Feta and Chopped Almonds
|$12.95
All natural chicken with dried cranberries, almonds, and feta cheese over a bed of baby spinach.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Newcomb Farms Restaurant
1139 Randolph Ave, Milton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and croutons with Caesar Dressing. Served with rollup bread
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread
|Charbroiled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
A sensational mixture of fresh greens, tomatoes and cucumbers. Topped with sliced charbroiled chicken breast and rollup bread
Revive & Co (Milton)
7 pleasant street, milton
|Chicken House Salad
|$13.95
baby greens, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, red onion, tomato, carrot, black olive & house dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$13.95
baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, home made croutons & caesar dressing