Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Milton

Go
Milton restaurants
Toast

Milton restaurants that serve cake

Madre Osteria image

 

Madre Osteria

88 Wharf Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemoncello Cake$8.00
More about Madre Osteria
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$9.00
decadant ganache, whipped cream
Sesame Crab Cake$17.00
sushi rice, avocado, spicy aoili
Carrot Cake$9.00
More about Abby Park
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steel & Rye

95 Eliot Street, Milton

Avg 4.5 (2454 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cranberry Orange Cake$2.50
a slice of buttery and tender cranberry orange loaf cake with a pink cranberry glaze. bright and tart!
Coffee Cake$3.00
tender coffee cake with a layer of cinnamon streusel inside and on top
More about Steel & Rye
Item pic

 

the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Bread 13 Inch Loaf Cake$30.00
each loaf yields (12) 1-inch slices
Griddle Cake Dry Mix$6.00
each mix makes (9) 5'" griddle cakes.
- directions included)
Single Griddle Cake$4.75
pure maple syrup and whipped butter. Add blueberries or chocolate chunks (+$1.00)
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Item pic

 

Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wicked Good Fish Cakes$20.95
White fish, fresh basil, lemon and breadcrumbs form these delcious patties
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Item pic

 

Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie
strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, almonds, organic vanilla protein & almond milk
More about Revive & Co (Milton)
Novara image

 

Novara

556 Adams Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
gluten free, vanilla gelato
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
gluten free, vanilla gelato
More about Novara

Browse other tasty dishes in Milton

Risotto

Chicken Tenders

Margherita Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Cheesecake

Steak Salad

Chicken Wraps

Bruschetta

Map

More near Milton to explore

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Dedham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Roslindale

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

West Roxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Braintree

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (633 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston