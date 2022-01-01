Cake in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve cake
More about Abby Park
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$9.00
decadant ganache, whipped cream
|Sesame Crab Cake
|$17.00
sushi rice, avocado, spicy aoili
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
More about Steel & Rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Steel & Rye
95 Eliot Street, Milton
|Cranberry Orange Cake
|$2.50
a slice of buttery and tender cranberry orange loaf cake with a pink cranberry glaze. bright and tart!
|Coffee Cake
|$3.00
tender coffee cake with a layer of cinnamon streusel inside and on top
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|Banana Bread 13 Inch Loaf Cake
|$30.00
each loaf yields (12) 1-inch slices
|Griddle Cake Dry Mix
|$6.00
each mix makes (9) 5'" griddle cakes.
- directions included)
|Single Griddle Cake
|$4.75
pure maple syrup and whipped butter. Add blueberries or chocolate chunks (+$1.00)
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Wicked Good Fish Cakes
|$20.95
White fish, fresh basil, lemon and breadcrumbs form these delcious patties
More about Revive & Co (Milton)
Revive & Co (Milton)
7 pleasant street, milton
|Strawberry Short Cake Smoothie
strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, almonds, organic vanilla protein & almond milk