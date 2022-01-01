Greek salad in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve greek salad
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|GF Greek Salad
|$13.00
cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
|Greek Salad
|$13.00
cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
|Family Greek Salad
|$35.00
FEEDS 4. cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Greek salad with Chicken
|$12.95
|Greek Salad (GF)
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce with cukes, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta, and a Cider Shallot dressing
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Newcomb Farms Restaurant
1139 Randolph Ave, Milton
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread