Greek salad in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve greek salad

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
GF Greek Salad$13.00
cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
Greek Salad$13.00
cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
Family Greek Salad$35.00
FEEDS 4. cherry tomatoes, olive tapenade, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, grilled feta, greek dressing
More about Abby Park
Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek salad with Chicken$12.95
Greek Salad (GF)$10.95
Romaine lettuce with cukes, tomatoes, peppers, olives, feta, and a Cider Shallot dressing
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Newcomb Farms Restaurant

1139 Randolph Ave, Milton

Avg 4.3 (1171 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad with Chicken$14.00
Grilled Chicken with Olives & Feta Cheese served with Greek dressing and rollup bread
More about Newcomb Farms Restaurant
Revive & Co (Milton)

7 pleasant street, milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chicken Salad$13.95
baby greens, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, feta, red onion, black olives & hummus
More about Revive & Co (Milton)

