Quesadillas in Milton

Milton restaurants
Milton restaurants that serve quesadillas

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Abby Park

550 Adams Street, Milton

Avg 4.4 (1930 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese, diced red peppers, scallions, salsa, sour cream
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
flour tortilla, cheddar cheese
More about Abby Park
the plate @ milton marketplace

10 Bassett Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla, Ready to Heat$9.00
house made bbq sauce, white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, folded in a flour tortilla...served with siracha sour cream on the side. Eat "as is" or reheat, delicious either way
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
Cooking In with Stephanie

7 Pleasant Street, Milton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Pesto Quesadillas$17.95
Flour tortillas filled with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and pesto sauce then pan fried until golden.
Chicken Quesadilla$16.95
Chicken and cheese in flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream
Black Bean Quesadillas$15.95
Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro
More about Cooking In with Stephanie

