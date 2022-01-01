Quesadillas in Milton
Milton restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Abby Park
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Abby Park
550 Adams Street, Milton
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese, diced red peppers, scallions, salsa, sour cream
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.00
seasoned chicken breast, shredded pepperjack cheese, diced red peppers, scallions, salsa, sour cream
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.00
flour tortilla, cheddar cheese
More about the plate @ milton marketplace
the plate @ milton marketplace
10 Bassett Street, Milton
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla, Ready to Heat
|$9.00
house made bbq sauce, white meat chicken, cheddar cheese, folded in a flour tortilla...served with siracha sour cream on the side. Eat "as is" or reheat, delicious either way
More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Caprese Pesto Quesadillas
|$17.95
Flour tortillas filled with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and pesto sauce then pan fried until golden.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.95
Chicken and cheese in flour tortillas served with salsa and sour cream
|Black Bean Quesadillas
|$15.95
Black beans, tomatoes, cheese, and fresh cilantro