Tacos in Milton

More about Cooking In with Stephanie
Cooking In with Stephanie
7 Pleasant Street, Milton
|Steak Taco Salad
|$14.95
|Taco Soup (GF)
All natural ground beef, tomatoes, corn, fresh cilantro and taco seasonings simmered together form this delicious soup. Add shredded cheese and tortilla chips to your order and you have a well rounded meal!
|Taco Meat
|$16.50
More about Revive & Co (Milton)
Revive & Co (Milton)
7 pleasant street, milton
|Taco Bowl
|$14.95
beyond meat, romaine, rice, tomato, corn, onion, avocado & house dressing.
|Plant Based Taco Flat Bread
|$11.95
taco beyond meat, romaine, salsa, avocado & cheddar cheese pressed in naan bread.
|Plant Based taco crumble, cheddar, potato hash, salsa, eggs
|$10.95