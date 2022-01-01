Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Downtown Minneapolis

Downtown Minneapolis restaurants
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater image

 

The Devil's Advocate Stillwater

14200 60th St N, Stillwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$9.00
More about The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis image

 

Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis

80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake$7.95
More about Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
Item pic

 

Murray's - Minneapolis

26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$8.00
New York style
More about Murray's - Minneapolis
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$8.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS

607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (8207 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake w/ Fresh Mango$7.50
Cheesecake only$5.50
More about Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (3576 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

