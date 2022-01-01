Cheesecake in Downtown Minneapolis
Downtown Minneapolis restaurants that serve cheesecake
The Devil's Advocate Stillwater
14200 60th St N, Stillwater
|Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
|$9.00
Hell’s Kitchen Minneapolis
80 South 9th Street, Minneapolis
|Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake
|$7.95
Murray's - Minneapolis
26 South 6th Street, Minneapolis
|Cheesecake
|$8.00
New York style
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|New York Cheesecake
|$8.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant MINNEAPOLIS
607 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Cheesecake w/ Fresh Mango
|$7.50
|Cheesecake only
|$5.50