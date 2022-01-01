Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in North Loop

North Loop restaurants
North Loop restaurants that serve cake

Red Cow

208 North 1st Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Birthday Cake Shake$6.50
Red Rabbit

Red Rabbit, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Cake$7.50
Date cake, salted caramel & whipped sour cream
PIZZA

Bar La Grassa

800 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1295 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Banana Cake$13.00
Banana cake topped with layer of almond dacquoise, with a molten caramelized white chocolate center.
EDWARDS DESSERT KITCHEN

200 Washington Ave N., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EDK Snack Cake (GF)$5.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake, Milk Chocolate Buttercream, Dark Chocolate Shell
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Freehouse

701 N Washington Ave #101, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (1837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$7.95
House made cake and frosting. Served with vanilla ice cream
Cakes Eggs & Links$12.50
pancakes, eggs your way, pork sausage
PIZZA • TAPAS

Snack Bar

800 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$10.00
FRENCH FRIES

Spoon and Stable

211 N. First St Suite 150, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (1 review)
Honey and Cream Cake$12.00
rosé strawberries, milk shortbread crumble
Honey and Cream Cake$10.00
milk shortbread crumble, poached quince, honey meringues
