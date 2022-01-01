Curry in Mission
Mission restaurants that serve curry
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
NOODLES
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2701 W 47th Street, Westwood
|#2 Lunch Yellow Curry Tofu
|$11.00
Tofu, spinach, red peppers, and mushrooms with rice
|Vegan YELLOW Curry
|$13.20
Gluten Free Dish. Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms
|CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN
|$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
5415 Johnson Drive, Mission
|Cali Curry Club
|$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla