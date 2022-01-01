Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Mission

Mission restaurants
Mission restaurants that serve curry

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2701 W 47th Street, Westwood

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
#2 Lunch Yellow Curry Tofu$11.00
Tofu, spinach, red peppers, and mushrooms with rice
Vegan YELLOW Curry$13.20
Gluten Free Dish. Spinach, red bell peppers, mushrooms
CURRIED COCONUT SHRIMP & CHICKEN$17.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onion, peas, Thai basil, cilantro, rice vermicelli noodles in a housemade curry
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
Longboards Wraps & Bowls

5415 Johnson Drive, Mission

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Curry Club$7.79
Chicken, bacon, pico de gallo, pepperjack, lettuce, egg, jalapenos and curry ranch, on a spinach tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
NOODLES

Thai Orchid

6504 Martway St, Mission

Avg 4.1 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
C3. Green Curry$14.95
Choice of protein, bamboo shoots, bell peppers stewed in authentic Thai green curry and coconut milk
Green Curry (L)$11.50
Red Curry (L)$11.50
More about Thai Orchid

