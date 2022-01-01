Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Mission Viejo
/
Mission Viejo
/
Chicken Tenders
Mission Viejo restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Pub Thirty Two
23962 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
More about Pub Thirty Two
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Mesa
22922 Los Alisos, Mission Viejo
Avg 4.2
(999 reviews)
Kids Chicken Tenders
$7.50
Choose between breaded chicken breast or Grilled chicken breast.
Choose between a side of potato tots or black beans and brown rice.
More about Taco Mesa
