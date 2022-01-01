Mobile Southern restaurants you'll love

Half Shell Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

3654 Airport Blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Voodoo Wings$11.00
Fresh all white meat boneless wings, fried golden and tossed in our unique sweet and spicy Voodoo sauce.
Smoky Bacon Shrimp & Grits$22.00
Seared cheddar cheese grit cakes smothered in a smoky bacon cream sauce with Gulf shrimp. Topped with shredded Parmesan, chopped bacon and green onions. Served with one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Bar-B-Quing With My Honey image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

1880 airport blvd, Mobile

Avg 4.5 (485 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8pc Wing Only$11.49
Pulled Pork Plate w/ 2 Sides$12.49
Pulled Pork Sandwich & 2 sides$12.49
More about Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar image

 

SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar

455 Dauphin St, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$24.00
Pardi Gras Pasta$28.00
More about SOCU Southern Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Brick and Spoon image

 

Brick and Spoon

3662 Airport Blvd # A, Mobile

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Brick and Spoon

