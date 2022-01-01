Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve hot chocolate

MERCADO image

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about MERCADO
Coffee and Cornbread image

 

Coffee & Cornbread Co.

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Organic Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Coffee & Cornbread Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Cookies

Chili

Egg Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Kimchi

Cappuccino

Kale Caesar Salad

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Passaic

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (629 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1014 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston