Curry in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve curry
More about Black Bear Evansdale
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
|side Curry Sauce
|$1.25
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|C4. Panang Galanga Curry(Dinner)
|$10.25
Milder Thai Curry. Meat & vegetables are simmered in coconut milk with Panang curry paste with bell peppers and broccoli and Thai Peanut sauce. This item is Gluten Free by default.
This Item is VEGAN, if “Veg” option is ordered.
For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as Mild(1) hot or higher
|C5. Chaang Mango Curry(Dinner)
|$12.95
Served with Thai jasmine rice. Fresh slices of mango in traditional Thai red curry paste with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots, onions and potatoes simmered in thick coconut milk. *If mango is unavailable, it will be substituted with pineapple.
|WVU Roti-Canai and Curry(Massaman)(Dinner)
|$11.35
Ro-Tee Canai,Roti cane or Roti Prata is a type of Indian-influenced flatbread (Pancake) found in Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. It is made of Wheat.
Our Ro-Tee Canai is served with Coconut Massaman Curry & 2 fluffy flatbreads. Massaman Curry is a rich mildly spicy Thai interpretation of the original Persian dish. Meat/Vegetables are simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce.