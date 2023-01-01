Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

North Country Donuts

73 Lower Main Street, Morrisville

Avg 4.9 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Cheesecake Donut$4.25
Stuffed with cheesecake filling swirled with our house blueberry jam, and topped with buttery graham cracker crumbs.
More about North Country Donuts
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pizza on Main - Morrisville

53 Lower Main St, Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Cone$5.00
#1 Dessert. This harmonious convergence of cannoli and cake - a praline cone stuffed with a Brooklyn bakery's signature cheesecake - is as decadent as it is diabolical.
Cheesecake Cone$4.50
#1 Dessert. This harmonious convergence of cannoli and cake - a praline cone stuffed with a Brooklyn bakery's signature cheesecake - is as decadent as it is diabolical.
More about Pizza on Main - Morrisville

