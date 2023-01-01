Cheesecake in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about North Country Donuts
North Country Donuts
73 Lower Main Street, Morrisville
|Blueberry Cheesecake Donut
|$4.25
Stuffed with cheesecake filling swirled with our house blueberry jam, and topped with buttery graham cracker crumbs.
More about Pizza on Main - Morrisville
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pizza on Main - Morrisville
53 Lower Main St, Morrisville
|Cheesecake Cone
|$5.00
#1 Dessert. This harmonious convergence of cannoli and cake - a praline cone stuffed with a Brooklyn bakery's signature cheesecake - is as decadent as it is diabolical.
