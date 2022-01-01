Morrisville restaurants you'll love
North Country Donuts
73 Lower Main Street, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Lavender Sugar Donut
|$2.50
Tossed in sugar infused with organic dried lavender.
|Toasted Coconut Donut
|$2.50
Dipped in toasted coconut!
|Cotton Candy Crunch Donut
|$2.50
Dipped in irresistible cotton candy crunch bits!
10 Railroad Street
10 Railroad Street #2, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Classic Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun.
|Turkey BLAT
|$15.00
Roasted Turkey Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Thick Cut Bacon, Avocado, Maple-Cider Mayo, Toasted Wheat Bread.
|Rodeo Burger
|$16.00
Sautéed Onion, Bacon, Onion Ring, American & Cheddar Cheese, Ranch, VT BBQ, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Toasted Brioche Bun.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pizza on Main
53 Lower Main St, Morrisville
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$5.00
Customer's love our French Fries. The special POM seasoned fries nails the taste buds to make this good to go with anything. Large or Small size
|16" LG Build Your Own Pizza
|$17.00
Start with a cheese pizza - crust, pizza sauce- and mozzarella cheese - and BUILD YOUR OWN (BYO) from there
|Build Your Own Calzone
|$7.50
Our fresh pizza dough is folded in half stuffed with Mozzarella, Ricotta, and Parmesan Cheese. Add any veggie or meat fillings you'd like. Served with our house made Marinara sauce.