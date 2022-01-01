Chicken sandwiches in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Olde Town Restaurant
206 South Main Street, Mount Airy
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, spicy aioli on a bun.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch on a bun.
The Mount Airy Inn
1401 S Main St., Mount Airy
|Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, balsamic reduction on Frank's bread
|Inn Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Baby spinach, sweet & sour peppers, tomato on Frank's bread
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.75
A heaping portion of our housemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread