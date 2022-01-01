Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Mount Airy

Mount Airy restaurants
Mount Airy restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Olde Town Restaurant image

 

Olde Town Restaurant

206 South Main Street, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Olde Town Restaurant
Twin Arch Tavern image

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon, spicy aioli on a bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad, lettuce and tomato.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch on a bun.
More about Twin Arch Tavern
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, balsamic reduction on Frank's bread
Inn Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Baby spinach, sweet & sour peppers, tomato on Frank's bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.75
A heaping portion of our housemade chicken salad, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
More about The Mount Airy Inn

