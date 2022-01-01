Salmon in Mount Airy
Mount Airy restaurants that serve salmon
Casita Romos
1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy
|Salmon al Mojo de Ajo
|$19.99
Gilled wild caught Salmon laced with garlic, serve with your two choice of fresh veggies, mash potatoes, rice or beans
New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy
|Salmon Chesapeake
|$25.99
|Salmon & Broccoli
|$17.99
|Salmon, Shrimp & Broccoli
|$20.00
Twin Arch Tavern
1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy
|Sesame Ginger Salmon
|$26.00
Soy-ginger glaze and toasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
|Sesame Crusted Salmon Sandwich
|$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet, spinach, red onion, spicy aioli on a ciabatta roll.