Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mount Airy

Go
Mount Airy restaurants
Toast

Mount Airy restaurants that serve salmon

Casita Romos image

 

Casita Romos

1604 Ridgeside Drive, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon al Mojo de Ajo$19.99
Gilled wild caught Salmon laced with garlic, serve with your two choice of fresh veggies, mash potatoes, rice or beans
More about Casita Romos
Item pic

 

New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy

409 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Chesapeake$25.99
Salmon & Broccoli$17.99
Salmon, Shrimp & Broccoli$20.00
More about New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy
Twin Arch Tavern image

 

Twin Arch Tavern

1001 Twin Arch Rd, Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Ginger Salmon$26.00
Soy-ginger glaze and toasted sesame seeds. Served with choice of 2 sides and a side house or caesar salad.
Sesame Crusted Salmon Sandwich$20.00
Grilled salmon fillet, spinach, red onion, spicy aioli on a ciabatta roll.
More about Twin Arch Tavern
The Mount Airy Inn image

 

The Mount Airy Inn

1401 S Main St., Mount Airy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon$21.99
Grilled with fresh herbs & citrus
More about The Mount Airy Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Airy

Fajitas

Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries

Turkey Bacon

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Mount Airy to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Gaithersburg

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Olney

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Damascus

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Sykesville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Derwood

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (844 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston