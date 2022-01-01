Chicken sandwiches in Mount Pleasant

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

16350874-95dd-49ae-b79c-cec57f0659c1 image

 

The Mill Street Tavern

504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
THE MILL FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH$16.00
Maple Syrup, Local Honey-Butter, Carolina Hot Sauce*
More about The Mill Street Tavern
Art's Bar and Grill image

 

Art's Bar and Grill

413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Grilled chicken with bacon, tomato, & melted Swiss cheese, and served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce and honey-dijon sauce.
More about Art's Bar and Grill
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

 

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
More about Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Toast image

 

Toast

835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
More about Toast
Kid Cashew image

SANDWICHES

Kid Cashew

1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Smoked chicken, avocado, gouda cheese, mixed greens, tomato, cilantro yogurt, on toasted multi grain bread
Gluten free option +1, dairy free option
More about Kid Cashew
Page's Okra Grill image

 

Page's Okra Grill

302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Page's Chicken Sandwich*$12.00
Fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, three pepper buttermilk ranch, pico de gallo, and slicedavocado on a toasted potato bun.
More about Page's Okra Grill

