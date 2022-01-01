Chicken sandwiches in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
The Mill Street Tavern
504 Mill St, Mount Pleasant
|THE MILL FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Zucchini Relish, Spicy Mayo, Brioche
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLE SANDWICH
|$16.00
Maple Syrup, Local Honey-Butter, Carolina Hot Sauce*
Art's Bar and Grill
413 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Grilled chicken with bacon, tomato, & melted Swiss cheese, and served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce and honey-dijon sauce.
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.29
Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Toast
835 Coleman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
chicken breast, southern fried, served on toasted white bread with lettuce, tomato, and pimento cheese
SANDWICHES
Kid Cashew
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd, Mt. Pleasant
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Smoked chicken, avocado, gouda cheese, mixed greens, tomato, cilantro yogurt, on toasted multi grain bread
Gluten free option +1, dairy free option