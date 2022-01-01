Quesadillas in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve quesadillas
Dashi @ Ghost Monkey Brewery
522 Wando Lane, Mount Pleasant
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
1136 Hungryneck Blvd ste k, Mount Pleasant
|Fajitas Quesadilla
|$13.00
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$10.50
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.50
Carmen y Juan’s
1118 Park W Blvd,Ste B-1, Mount Pleasant
|Quesadillas
|$12.00
Flour or corn tortilla stuffed with choice of meat and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and sour cream, and choice of rice or beans on the side.
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.99
Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.99
Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Shrimp Quesadilla
|$11.99
Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.