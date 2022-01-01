Paninis in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve paninis
Metto Coffee & Tea
354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant
Roasted Vegetable Panini
$8.00
Roasted veggies on ciabatta. Rotating menu item- ask about specific ingredients
Chicken Chipotle Panini
$8.00
Boars Head oven roasted chicken and smoked Gouda, with tomato and our spicy chipotle mayo. Grilled on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Cranberry Panini
$8.00
Sliced oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, spinach, mayo and our housemade cranberry chutney; On sourdough, grilled to perfection