Paninis in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve paninis

Metto Coffee & Tea

354 W Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Vegetable Panini$8.00
Roasted veggies on ciabatta. Rotating menu item- ask about specific ingredients
Chicken Chipotle Panini$8.00
Boars Head oven roasted chicken and smoked Gouda, with tomato and our spicy chipotle mayo. Grilled on ciabatta bread.
Turkey Cranberry Panini$8.00
Sliced oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, tomato, spinach, mayo and our housemade cranberry chutney; On sourdough, grilled to perfection
The Pickled Palate at Earthly Artifacts

411 Hibben St, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto ,Mozzarella artichoke Pesto panini$12.95
