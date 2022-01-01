Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant restaurants
Toast

Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Wando River Grill image

 

Wando River Grill

133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$28.00
More about Wando River Grill
Banner pic

 

Kiki & Rye

656 G Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp "Scampi"$24.00
Casarecce, Gulf Shrimp, Tomatillo & Smoked Garlic Verde, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno, Lime Butter
More about Kiki & Rye

