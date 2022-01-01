Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp scampi in
Mount Pleasant
/
Mount Pleasant
/
Shrimp Scampi
Mount Pleasant restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Wando River Grill
133 Nautical Ln, Mount Pleasant
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$28.00
More about Wando River Grill
Kiki & Rye
656 G Long Point Rd, Mt Pleasant
No reviews yet
Shrimp "Scampi"
$24.00
Casarecce, Gulf Shrimp, Tomatillo & Smoked Garlic Verde, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno, Lime Butter
More about Kiki & Rye
