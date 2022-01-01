Pancakes in Mount Prospect

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes (MD)$7.99
Add your favorite topping
Chocolate Chip Pancakes.$8.99
Pancakes.$7.99
Add your favorite topping
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Item pic

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pancakes
Half Tray Serves 10.
Full Tray Serves 20.
Served with butter and syrup.
Silver Dollar Pancakes$3.99
Kids Oreo Pancakes$5.50
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pancake of the Month 2$9.25
Pancake of the Month
Each month Le Peep will feature a Signaure pancake. Ask today about what our pancake of the month is.
Homespun Pancakes$7.00
Our ultra-light batter makes our cakes rise up fluffy.
Funny Face Pancake$6.29
A happy face pancake with fruit and whipped cream.
More about Le Peep Cafe

