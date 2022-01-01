Pancakes in Mount Prospect
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Pancakes (MD)
|$7.99
Add your favorite topping
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes.
|$8.99
|Pancakes.
|$7.99
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Pancakes
Half Tray Serves 10.
Full Tray Serves 20.
Served with butter and syrup.
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$3.99
|Kids Oreo Pancakes
|$5.50
More about Le Peep Cafe
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Pancake of the Month 2
|$9.25
Pancake of the Month
Each month Le Peep will feature a Signaure pancake. Ask today about what our pancake of the month is.
|Homespun Pancakes
|$7.00
Our ultra-light batter makes our cakes rise up fluffy.
|Funny Face Pancake
|$6.29
A happy face pancake with fruit and whipped cream.