Rigatoni in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni Palermo$16.99
Grilled chicken breast served over rigatoni pasta all smothered in a vodka cream sauce. Served with soup and salad.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Item pic

 

Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Rigatoni$16.95
Rigatoni in Meat Sauce covered with Mozzarella Cheese and baked in the oven
Rigatoni Fellini$16.95
Chicken, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes in Marscapone Tomato Sauce
Joe's Rigatoni$17.95
Spinach, mushrooms and sliced Italian sausage served in our own special tomato sauce
More about Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria

