Rigatoni in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve rigatoni
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Rigatoni Palermo
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast served over rigatoni pasta all smothered in a vodka cream sauce. Served with soup and salad.
Fellini Restaurant & Pizzeria
1729 West Golf Road, Mount Prospect
|Baked Rigatoni
|$16.95
Rigatoni in Meat Sauce covered with Mozzarella Cheese and baked in the oven
|Rigatoni Fellini
|$16.95
Chicken, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Sundried Tomatoes in Marscapone Tomato Sauce
|Joe's Rigatoni
|$17.95
Spinach, mushrooms and sliced Italian sausage served in our own special tomato sauce