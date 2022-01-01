Turkey clubs in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Turkey & Bacon Club.
|$9.99
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Turkey Club
|$9.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on white toast.
More about Le Peep Cafe
Le Peep Cafe
10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect
|Turkey Club Panini
|$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
|California Turkey Sandwich
|$11.50
Grilled flat bread with turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado.