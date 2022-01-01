Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey & Bacon Club.$9.99
A hearty sandwich of sliced turkey breast stacked with thick cut bacon, crisp lettuce, slices of ripe tomato and mayo on multi-grain bread
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$9.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on white toast.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Le Peep Cafe image

 

Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy., Mt. Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club Panini$11.50
Smoked turkey breast, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, and mayonnaise pressed panini style on our sourdough.
California Turkey Sandwich$11.50
Grilled flat bread with turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado.
More about Le Peep Cafe

