Patty melts in Mount Prospect
Mount Prospect restaurants that serve patty melts
Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with grilled onions and melted swiss served on grilled rye. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT
|Patty Melt
|$9.99
8oz black angus burger topped with cheddar, swiss and caramelized onions on rye.