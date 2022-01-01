Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Mount Prospect

Go
Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$11.99
8oz freshly ground beef patty topped with grilled onions and melted swiss served on grilled rye. Served with fries, pickle and coleslaw
More about Mrs. P & Me
Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

106 W Northwest Highway, MOUNT PROSPECT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$9.99
8oz black angus burger topped with cheddar, swiss and caramelized onions on rye.
More about Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt$12.95
Caramelized onion, cheddar, swiss, marble rye.
More about Emerson's Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in Mount Prospect

Avocado Salad

Paninis

Quesadillas

French Fries

Rigatoni

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Egg Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Mount Prospect to explore

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston