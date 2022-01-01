Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect restaurants
Toast

Mount Prospect restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Mrs. P & Me

100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Quesadilla$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with peppers and onions and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Pot Roast Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pot roast, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Mrs. P & Me
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe image

 

Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe

176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham & Jack Quesadilla.$13.99
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns
More about Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
Salsa Street image

 

Salsa Street

201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$6.50
kids steak quesadilla$8.00
Quesadillas$13.99
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.
More about Salsa Street
Item pic

 

Emerson's Ale House

113 South Emerson St, Mount Prospect

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mini Cheese Quesadillas$6.00
Corn tortillas filled with melted cheese
Four Cheese Quesadilla$9.95
Flour tortilla with melted cheeses. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Emerson's Ale House

