Quesadillas in Mount Prospect

Mrs. P & Me
100 E Prospect Ave, Mount Prospect
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with peppers and onions and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Pot Roast Quesadilla
|$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pot roast, peppers, onions, and melted cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Eggsperience Pancakes and Cafe
176 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Ham & Jack Quesadilla.
|$13.99
Scrambled eggs, ham, onions and green peppers grilled on a flour tortilla with Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with hash browns
Salsa Street
201 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.50
|kids steak quesadilla
|$8.00
|Quesadillas
|$13.99
toasted flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses, onions and tomatoes. served with a drizzle of sour cream on top, cilantro rice and chipotle beans.