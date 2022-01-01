Muskegon breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Muskegon
More about Toast 'N Jams
SANDWICHES
Toast 'N Jams
211 Seminole rd, Norton Shores
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast
|$11.29
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast
|$9.89
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
|Hash Brown Skillet
|$10.59
2 Eggs, Extra large order of Hash Browns laced with Onions, Diced Ham & Cheddar Cheese. Served with toast choice
More about Steak 'N Egger
FRENCH FRIES
Steak 'N Egger
1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon
|Popular items
|Egger Wrap
|$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
|Southern Skillet
|$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
|Breakfast Stacker
|$6.39
Egg Any Style, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread, & A Side of Potatoes