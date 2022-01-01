Muskegon breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Muskegon

Toast 'N Jams

211 Seminole rd, Norton Shores

Avg 4.5 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes Breakfast$11.29
Our Special Strawberry Batter Pancakes Stuffed and topped with Strawberry Cream cheese Blend. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes Breakfast$9.89
2 Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. Served with 2 Eggs and Bacon or Sausage
Hash Brown Skillet$10.59
2 Eggs, Extra large order of Hash Browns laced with Onions, Diced Ham & Cheddar Cheese. Served with toast choice
Steak 'N Egger

1535 Holton Rd, Muskegon

Avg 4.8 (314 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Egger Wrap$7.19
Mushrooms, Onion, Sausage, & Bacon in Scrambled Eggs and a Choice of Potatoes
Southern Skillet$10.19
Choice of Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Breakfast Meat, Green Pepper, Onion,and Topped With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast.
Breakfast Stacker$6.39
Egg Any Style, American Cheese, Choice of Meat, Choice of Bread, & A Side of Potatoes
Booyahs Bar and Grill

6022 Harvey St, Muskegeon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Boneless Wings 1/2LB$11.00
