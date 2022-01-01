Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Nantucket
/
Nantucket
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Nantucket restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Crosswinds
14 Airport Rd, Nantucket
No reviews yet
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
$12.95
House-made marinara sauce
More about Crosswinds
HAMBURGERS
Boat House
2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket
Avg 4.5
(168 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.95
More about Boat House
