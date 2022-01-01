Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Nantucket

Nantucket restaurants
Nantucket restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Crosswinds

14 Airport Rd, Nantucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$12.95
House-made marinara sauce
More about Crosswinds
HAMBURGERS

Boat House

2 Sanford Rd, Nantucket

Avg 4.5 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
More about Boat House

