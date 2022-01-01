Buffalo chicken salad in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Tender fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, croutons, avocado and ranch dressing.
More about Up North Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
grilled chicken breast strips tossed in our buffalo sauce with mixed greens, Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onion with ranch dressing