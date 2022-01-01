Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Naperville

Naperville restaurants
Toast

Naperville restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant

1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville

Avg 4.2 (563 reviews)
Takeout
BLT & Avocado Sandwich$12.99
Whole wheat toast piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Up North Ale House image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Up North Ale House

1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville

Avg 4.1 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Chicken Sandwich$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce
More about Up North Ale House

