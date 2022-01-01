Avocado sandwiches in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
1504 N Naper Blvd, Naperville
|BLT & Avocado Sandwich
|$12.99
Whole wheat toast piled high with crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado
More about Up North Ale House
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Up North Ale House
1595 North Aurora Road, Naperville
|Avocado Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh sliced avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo sauce