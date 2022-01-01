Barbacoas in Naperville
Naperville restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Quiubo
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Quiubo
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122, Naperville
|Barbacoa Christmas Package
|$150.00
IMPORTANT: PLEASE SELECT DECEMBER 24th WHEN PURCHASING THIS PACKAGE. THIS ITEMS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP DEC 24th.
THE AVAILABLE PICK UP TIMES ARE: 11AM, 12PM or 1PM.
REHEATING INSTRUCTIONS WILL BE PROVIDED.
Our package feeds 5-6 people and come with all the fixings and easy heating instructions to enjoy a Mexican style feast at home this Christmas.
Package Includes:
Barbacoa// 5-lb bone in beef shank and round beef wrapped in banana leaves and braised for 12 hrs
Poblano Rice// white rice, poblano pepper, chihuahua cheese, crema
Beans// pinto beans, chipotle, garlic
Consome// barbacoa broth
Fixings// tortillas, salsa morita, limes, clinatro & onions