Buffalo chicken calzones in Nashua

Nashua restaurants
Nashua restaurants that serve buffalo chicken calzones

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Lui Lui

259 Daniel Webster Highway, Nashua

Avg 4.5 (2465 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$17.99
Crispy chicken, smoked mozzarella, buffalo sauce, scallions and blue cheese dressing.
More about Lui Lui
Soprano's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Soprano's Pizzeria

23 Main st, nashua

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN CALZONE$14.99
More about Soprano's Pizzeria

