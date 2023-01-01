General tso chicken in Nashua
Nashua restaurants that serve general tso chicken
More about Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza - 650 Amherst st
Lilac Blossom - Greystone Plaza - 650 Amherst st
650 Amherst st, Nashua
|左公雞 General Tso's Chicken
|$19.95
This remarkable dish was originally created for general tso during the ching dynasty. Finely deep-fried chunked chicken sautéed with broccoli and red peppers in an exotic Hunan sauce
More about Lilac Blossom - Sky Meadow - 385 East Dunstable Road
Lilac Blossom - Sky Meadow - 385 East Dunstable Road
385 East Dunstable Road, Nashua
|左公雞 General Tso's Chicken
|$19.95
This remarkable dish was originally created for general tso during the ching dynasty. Finely deep-fried chunked chicken sautéed with broccoli and red peppers in an exotic Hunan sauce